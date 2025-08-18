Korea Investment CORP Has $90.04 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $90,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.05.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.