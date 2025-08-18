Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $106,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $220.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.