Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,381 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

