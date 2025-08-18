Aviso Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.37 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

