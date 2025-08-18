Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,485 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $496.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.79.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,423,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day moving average of $186.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

