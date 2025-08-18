Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Position Reduced by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 33.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 41,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.64 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.