Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,358,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $488.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $371.16 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.47.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

