UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,117,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 122,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,231,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 12.0%

UNH opened at $304.02 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $395.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

