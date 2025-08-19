Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,555,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of CVS Health worth $850,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.