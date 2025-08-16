Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $591.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.03. The company has a market cap of $710.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

