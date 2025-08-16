Trivium Point Advisory LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

