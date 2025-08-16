Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.46 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

