TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2,473.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 170,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 103.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 98,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.55.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

