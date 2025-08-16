Nuclear Stocks To Research – August 13th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Oklo are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and the fissile materials (such as uranium-235 and plutonium-239) that a country maintains for military purposes. This inventory includes both deployed weapons ready for immediate use and reserve warheads held in storage, and serves as a key metric in arms-control and nonproliferation discussions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $36.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $620.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,491. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $173.07 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.68.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,755. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $431.71 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.89.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,574. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

