Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 64,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

