ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ResMed by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ResMed by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $284.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

