Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,746 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $364.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

