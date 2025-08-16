Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 124 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. The trade was a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $3,153,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,681.56. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,270 shares of company stock valued at $53,173,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8%

STX opened at $154.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

