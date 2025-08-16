Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 292,399 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,399 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.10% of PACCAR worth $50,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,440,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.