Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

