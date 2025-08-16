Aberdeen Group plc Sells 186,573 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,573 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $46,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $294,755,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $265.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.39 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

