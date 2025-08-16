Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,521,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

