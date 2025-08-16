Aberdeen Group plc Has $88.78 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,180 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $88,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $177.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.01.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

