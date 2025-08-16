Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in CocaCola by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in CocaCola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 61.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.