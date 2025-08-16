Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Saiph Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IWP opened at $139.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $143.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

