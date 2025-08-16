Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $228.26 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

