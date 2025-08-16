Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – August 13th

Walmart, The Descartes Systems Group, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves buying and selling goods and services online. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the digital retail sector, where growth is driven by shifting consumer preferences, platform innovations, and advances in logistics and payment technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,674,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,998,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $806.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. 1,792,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. 1,952,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.35.

