Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,683,000 after buying an additional 377,929 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after purchasing an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $460.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

