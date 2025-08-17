Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,148,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,008,000 after purchasing an additional 316,918 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,393,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,998 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 283,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

