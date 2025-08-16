Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

