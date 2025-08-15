iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,349,000 after buying an additional 295,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 709,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 310,472 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,016,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 68,345 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

