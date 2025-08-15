Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Compass Point started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,289 shares of company stock worth $1,238,890 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.