Howard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.