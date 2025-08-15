Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ADP opened at $301.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.86 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

