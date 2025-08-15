Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.21% of Arcellx worth $43,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcellx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Arcellx Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

