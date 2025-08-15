Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total value of $7,310,187.15. Following the sale, the president owned 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,185 shares of company stock worth $24,126,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $749.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $346.71 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $774.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.28. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 185.14, a P/E/G ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

