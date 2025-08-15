Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $220,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $301.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.