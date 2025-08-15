Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $220,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $301.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.