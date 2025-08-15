Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Barclays PLC raised its position in STERIS by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,959 shares of company stock worth $11,231,764. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 0.4%

STE opened at $246.16 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.