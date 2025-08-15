lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2,220.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.14. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $185.95 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.