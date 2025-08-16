Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $826,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,180,015 shares in the company, valued at $164,494,091. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

