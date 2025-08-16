Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Xylem by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Xylem by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 394,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.