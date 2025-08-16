Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.50. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

