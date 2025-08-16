Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,776 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after acquiring an additional 358,018 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,070,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

