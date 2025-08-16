Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.17 Million Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 518,833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 61,179.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,662,000 after acquiring an additional 408,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MSCI by 605,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 212,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after acquiring an additional 212,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $117,879,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $556.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

