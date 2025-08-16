Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $258.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

