Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 430 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.1% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.45, for a total transaction of $3,635,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340,824.30. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $489.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.83 and a 200-day moving average of $460.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.