Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.