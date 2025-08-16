Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 803,282 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803,282 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,527,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

