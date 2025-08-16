EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

