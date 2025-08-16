Aberdeen Group plc Increases Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,306 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.12% of CSX worth $64,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

